Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

Celebrate Chinese New Year and learn about the Year of the Tiger. Join Shuying Rao for a discussion of typical Chinese New Year celebrations around the globe. The main Chinese New Year activities include putting up decorations; eating a reunion dinner with family on New Year's Eve; setting off firecrackers and fireworks; giving red envelopes and other gifts; and watching lion and dragon dances. We will also come together to make a traditional Chinese red bracelet. Throughout history and across philosophies, the red string has been worn for protection, faith, good luck, strength, and connection. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. AGE GROUP: Adults LOCATION: East 59 Event Room 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103 Hoover, AL 35242