Central Alabama Writer's Guild Alliance March Meeting
to
Childersburg Park and Recreation Center 300 1st St SE, Childersburg, Alabama 35044
CAWGA is a monthly meeting of writers who share their current, past, and works in progress with the group (novels, poems, stories, and more) and receive feedback. We also share events for writers to participate in, have speakers to meetings, and promote the writing craft. Open to the public. Come join us. We have a Facebook page with more information.
Info
Childersburg Park and Recreation Center 300 1st St SE, Childersburg, Alabama 35044
Education & Learning, events, Meeting, Talks & Readings