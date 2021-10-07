OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Changing Moods"; Sixty Years in Black and White with John Dersham. For six decades John's constant companions have been his cameras, especially the large-format photographic equipment he has used to take some of America's most striking images. "Changing Moods" collects the best of his prodigious body of work in one volume, showcasing images from across our country. John will share what has been called a "master class in technique and beauty". Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of programs.