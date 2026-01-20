Charcuterie Board Class

Meet, mingle, and indulge with a charcuterie board as your appetizer while you sip and settle in.

Then, enjoy a fun and interactive session led by one of our Charcuterie Board Lead Artists, complete with insider tips, creative tricks, and plenty of cheesy jokes. You’ll learn how to build and style a board that looks straight out of a magazine.

Finally, it’s your turn to create! “Grocery shop” from our curated spread of meats, cheeses, and accompaniments to craft your own Medium To-Goterie — our signature to-go charcuterie box that’s as beautiful as it is delicious and perfect for traveling.

Ticket includes appetizer, 1 drink and 1 box to take home. One person per ticket.