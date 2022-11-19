Christ the King Music Fest

to

John Carroll High School 300 Lakeshore, Birmingham, Alabama

CTK Fest is an all-day, outdoor Christian music festival celebrating the young Church. Join us at the Bruno Campus on Saturday, Nov 19 from 10am to 10pm for praise, worship, food, games and more… All are welcome! Kids 11 and under are free! Visit ctkfest.com for tickets and details!

Info

John Carroll High School 300 Lakeshore, Birmingham, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, events, Festivals & Fairs, Religion & Spirituality
2053708294
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christ the King Music Fest - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christ the King Music Fest - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christ the King Music Fest - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christ the King Music Fest - 2022-11-19 10:00:00 ical