Circus Mania Camp

Full or Half days with Extended care available!

Theme: Showmanship, Balance, and Extraordinary Feats

Step right up to the Greatest Gym on Earth! The "Big Top" is taking over the gym floor. Circus Mania is a high-energy immersion into the world of acrobatics, where every camper becomes the star of the show.

The curtain rises soon! Join the troupe and register today to secure your spot in the center ring.