Circus Mania Camp

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Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Circus Mania Camp

Full or Half days with Extended care available!

Theme: Showmanship, Balance, and Extraordinary Feats

Step right up to the Greatest Gym on Earth! The "Big Top" is taking over the gym floor. Circus Mania is a high-energy immersion into the world of acrobatics, where every camper becomes the star of the show.

The curtain rises soon! Join the troupe and register today to secure your spot in the center ring.

Info

Sara Beths Gymnasts 0922 IMG_8249.jpg
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family
205-910-3668
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