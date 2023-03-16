Classics @ Cahaba
Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Be there for the beginning of our new series, Tunes on Tap! Enjoy an intimate chamber orchestra concert featuring a mix of familiar and fun music in the relaxed atmosphere of Cahaba Brewing Co.
The concert will be about one hour long. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. For other FAQs about Cahaba Brewing Co., please visit this link.
