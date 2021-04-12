Coffee With Jessica via Zoom

Zoom Link

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama

A weekly meeting, hosted by Create’s Director of Programs, Jessica Moody, via Zoom, helps local artists, small businesses, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs start the week off with coffee and brainstorming.

This is a time to allow you to share recent challenges and concerns and discuss how to continue adapting their business, organization, or idea.

