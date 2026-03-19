Color Me Art Camp

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Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Color Me Art Camp

Full or Half days with Extended care available!

Theme: Bright Moves, Creative Games, and Masterpiece Making 

Turn the gym into your canvas! We are blending the high-energy fun of the gym with the colorful world of art. Color Me Art is the perfect camp for kids who love to move, play, and create!

Don’t miss the reveal! Grab your palette and register today for a week of colorful discovery.

Info

WIB_Sara-Beth-Gymnastics_201111_15.jpg
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family
205-910-3668
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