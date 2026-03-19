Color Me Art Camp
to
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Color Me Art Camp
Full or Half days with Extended care available!
Theme: Bright Moves, Creative Games, and Masterpiece Making
Turn the gym into your canvas! We are blending the high-energy fun of the gym with the colorful world of art. Color Me Art is the perfect camp for kids who love to move, play, and create!
Don’t miss the reveal! Grab your palette and register today for a week of colorful discovery.
Info
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family