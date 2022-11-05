Color, Puzzle, Craft & Chill @ Lee Branch: Turkey Cookie

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Take a break with us @ Lee Branch! Create a Turkey Cookie from Oreos and icing, relax with coloring pages, and put together fun puzzles. Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize! For more information, call 205-444-7840. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room

events, Kids & Family, Library
205-444-7830
