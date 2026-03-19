CONNECT CAMP
Double Oak Community Church 115 Olmsted Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
From archery to science experiments, epic games to creative arts, Connect Camp has something for every kind of kid. This unforgettable week-long day camp blends high-energy recreation, awesome activities, Bible study, and worship into one incredible adventure—led by a professionally trained, super-fun staff whose mission is to give your kids their most meaningful and memorable camp experience yet. This camp is designed for kids who have completed Kindergarten-8th grade who are ready to play hard, discover new passions, and grow in their faith. Cost is $251 per camper (spots are limited).