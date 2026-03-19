From archery to science experiments, epic games to creative arts, Connect Camp has something for every kind of kid. This unforgettable week-long day camp blends high-energy recreation, awesome activities, Bible study, and worship into one incredible adventure—led by a professionally trained, super-fun staff whose mission is to give your kids their most meaningful and memorable camp experience yet. This camp is designed for kids who have completed Kindergarten-8th grade who are ready to play hard, discover new passions, and grow in their faith. Cost is $251 per camper (spots are limited).