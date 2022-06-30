Cooking with Fish

Chef Pamela Loudon shares some of her favorite ways of preparing and serving delicious fish dishes. "In the hands of an able cook, fish can become an inexhaustible source of perpetual delight." Learn tricks-of-the-trade in cooking and serving delicious fish dishes at home! Chef Pamela Louden will give a presentation on the many ways you can liven up your dinner table with seafood. LOCATION: Plaza Wing, Public Kitchen