Crafty Creations Summer Camp 9-12:00
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Let’s get creative and make a variety of crafts with different materials and mediums. Plus enjoy games and gymnastics each day. No experience needed. Make new friends, discover a new hobby, and enjoy working with your hands to see what you can make. All campers bring a morning snack and take home souvenirs each day. Ages 4-12 girls and boys welcome.
