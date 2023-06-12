Crafty Creations Summer Camp 9-2:00

to

Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Let’s get creative and make a variety of crafts with different materials and mediums. Plus enjoy games and gymnastics each day. No experience needed. Make new friends, discover a new hobby, and enjoy working with your hands to see what you can make. All campers bring a morning snack and a mess-free lunch and take home souvenirs each day. Ages 4-12 girls and boys welcome.

Info

WIB_Sara-Beth-Gymnastics_201111_15.jpg
Camp, events, Kids & Family
205-910-3668
205-910-3668
to
to
to
to
