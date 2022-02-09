Create a Sweets Valentine's Day Board
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Make a Sweets Valentines Day Board that is Instagrammable! Registration required. Learn how to assemble a sweets snack board for Valentine's Day, Free! Supplies provided. Adults only. Class size is limited. Registration begins January 10. Register at events.hooverlibrary.org. Call 205-444-7840 for more information.
