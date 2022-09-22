Cuisine at One Nineteen

Chef Damond Wood of Seasons 52, will be our guest chef. Seasons 52 is a fresh grill offering seasonally inspired dining choices designed to excite and surprise the palate.

Come and enjoy southern style shrimp and grits made from sautéed shrimp, chorizo, bacon and stone ground cheddar grits.

Bring a bottle of wine and a friend and enjoy this evening in a relaxing atmosphere.

Mini indulgences of Belgian chocolate s’mores and raspberry chocolate chip cannoli will also be offered.

$25 per person.

Call 205-408-6550 to reserve your seat by September 20.