The KBK Project Initiative, a nonprofit focused on empowering and providing guidance and mentorship for fatherless and disadvantaged boys and girls, and Paradise Productions are having a Daddy Daughter Ball at the Heardmont Park Senior Center on June 18, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is designed for fathers and their daughters ages 5-14. Tickets are $25 per couple and can be purchased at daddydaughterball205.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 17. For more information, call Founder and Executive Director Ian Martin at 205-728-4989.