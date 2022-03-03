Danu In Concert

Traditional Irish Ensemble Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles today. Their standing room only concerts throughout Ireland are true events featuring high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information. Tickets: $30, www.thelibrarytheatre.com Please note: Some performers on the season may require heightened Covid-19 protocols and we will notify ticket holders in advance of each show. LOCATION: Theatre Level