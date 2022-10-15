Dating Violence - Know the Signs

Workshop for girls (13 and up) and moms to learn how to recognize the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. Moms will learn about the warning signs of toxic and violent behavior to look out for as well.

Susann Montgomery Clark and her daughter Meredith will lead a breakout session for moms while girls will be led by Catherine Alexander Wright, LICSW.

_______________________________

Ms. Clark started Megan’s Fund in memory of her daughter Megan Montgomery, who felt called to share her experience to help other women avoid the horror that is domestic violence. But Megan was murdered at the age of 31 by her estranged husband just 3 months after she moved away from him. To fulfill Megan’s calling, her mother and step-father established this fund with the goal of educating students in high school and college about toxic & potentially violent relationships, stopping the violence before it ever happens.

To learn more about Megan’s Fund, visit https://www.cfbham.org/megans-fund/