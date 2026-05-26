Daylily Gardening Master Series

Discover the remarkable world of daylilies in this three-week course led by experienced daylily grower Rene Holliman, owner of Holliman Gardens. Each week will cover a different facet of this dynamic garden staple beginning with the history and anatomy of the modern daylily. In the second week you will learn how to evaluate, select, and properly care for the daylilies in your garden. The course will finish with a discussion of soils, amendments, mulches and fertilizers.

This is an event package, meaning the registration includes all three classes on June 3, 10, and 17 | 10 a.m.–noon

Members: $90 | Nonmembers: $95