Deep Sea Discovery Camp

Deep Sea Discovery

Full or Half Days with Extended care available!

Theme: Exploration, Strength, and Underwater Adventure

Get ready to dive deep! Our athletes are trading their shoes for fins as we embark on a Deep Sea Discovery mission. From the sunlit surface to the wondrous deep-sea zone, your camper will explore the “ocean floor” through the lens of gymnastics, strength, and creative play..

Space is limited—secure your "Scuba Gear" and register today!