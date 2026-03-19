Deep Sea Discovery Camp
to
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Deep Sea Discovery
Full or Half Days with Extended care available!
Theme: Exploration, Strength, and Underwater Adventure
Get ready to dive deep! Our athletes are trading their shoes for fins as we embark on a Deep Sea Discovery mission. From the sunlit surface to the wondrous deep-sea zone, your camper will explore the “ocean floor” through the lens of gymnastics, strength, and creative play..
Space is limited—secure your "Scuba Gear" and register today!
Info
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family