A DEEP conversation about managing your diabetes through the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP). The Alabama Cooperative Extension is offering free diabetes education classes virtually. These six classes present information in simple medical terms and digital concepts in a way that is conducive to understanding and make learning about diabetes fun. Participants will learn about diabetes risk factors, healthy eating, physical activity and managing medications. The classes are 45-60 minutes long. If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, we invite you to contact us for more information or register at the link to attend the classes. The presentation is live at the Library at Mildred B. Harrison Library in Columbiana.