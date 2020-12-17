Digital NSL Book Club

The book chosen for December is The Professor and the Madaman by Simon Winchester OR A Gathering of Old Men by Ernest J. Gaines.

We will be meeting through Zoom. Once you register, I will send you an invitation through email, so make sure you leave an email upon registration so that you get the invite. If you need assistance with Zoom please email me with your questions at nsref@shelbycounty-al.org or 205.439.5510.