Digital NSL Book Club
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
The book chosen for January is Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen.
We will be meeting through Zoom. Once you register, I will send you an invitation through email, so make sure you leave an email upon registration so that you get the invite. If you need assistance with Zoom please email me with your questions at nsref@shelbycounty-al.org or 205.439.5510.
