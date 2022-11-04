Discover the Artist Storytime
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Learn about an artist and their work with this special storytime! Ages 5-9. Registration opens October 28, 2022. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information. Kids will have the chance to craft their own piece inspired by the featured artist. LOCATION: Youth Program Room
