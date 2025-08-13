Divorce Care at Double Oak Community Church (located in the town of Mt Laurel)

Divorce Care is a video-based support group that provides practical tools for coping with separation or divorce.

Divorce Care will meet on Wednesdays starting August 13 through November 19, 6:15 pm - 7:30 pm. The group will meet in The Annex (located on the back side of the Double Oak Community Church-Community Building located at 112 Olmsted Street). A small parking lot area is located on the back side of the building and the entrance to the Annex faces that parking lot. This group is open to anyone in our community to attend free of charge. The Divorce Care booklet will be available for a discounted rate of $10.

Divorce Care is a part of the church’s MidWeek programming, so events will be taking place at the same time for Preschool (Birth-PreK), Kids (K-5th), Middle School (6th-8th) and High School (9th-12th) should you have children that would like to attend.

Please contact Bud & Mary Ussery for more information about Divorce Care.