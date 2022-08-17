DivorceCare Class
DIVORCE RECOVERY AT BROOK HILLS – DivorceCare is a free, thirteen-week class that helps you navigate one of life’s greatest challenges. Join us Wednesdays at 6:30pm beginning August 17 at The Church at Brook Hills in Room C-104. Please visit brookhills.org/divorcecare for complete information. Childcare provided. An optional workbook is $10. The community is invited.
