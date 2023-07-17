My Dolly and Me Summer Camp 9-2:00

Let’s bring our favorite doll to camp for some quality time together. We’ll make accessories for the dolls and teach them gymnastics too. All campers also will enjoy a little gymnastics and crafts. Let's bring our imaginations to life and have the best camp. We'll make lots of friends and laugh all day and take home all the great accessories. It's sure to be a favorite summer memory. Ages 4-12 girls and boys welcome. All campers bring a morning snack and a mess-free lunch and take home souvenirs each day.