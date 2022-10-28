Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Calling ALL witches & wizards! Does your family need exclusive sensory friendly early access to our night of spell binding fun? Call 444-7830 for more information and to register for your spot. Early Access 6:00-6:45pm Doors open to general public @ 7:00pm

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register - 2022-10-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register - 2022-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register - 2022-10-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Early Access: Double, Double Toil & Trouble Sensory Friendly Preview - Call to Register - 2022-10-28 18:00:00 ical