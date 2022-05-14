Over The Edge Birmingham '22 is an urban rappelling event to raise awareness and funds for Second Shift, an organization assisting at risk and aging out youth in foster care to transition to sustainable and connected independence.

Participants can register (by going to the event web site linked below)and raise funds for the opportunity to rappel 7 stories down the McLeod Software building on highway 280.

Guests can attend to watch and enjoy music, magic, food and fun at the "Landing Zone" party on the ground.

Enjoy the magic of Brian Reaves (9:00 - 10:30 AM) and the face painting of Pinky Fancy Faces (9:00 - 12:00 PM), Talk to Noah Galloway from Dancing With The Stars and grab lunch or a snack from the food trucks of; Tasteful Touch Catering, Steel City Pops and Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe! You can also learn more about the obstacles and outcomes faced by foster children from the Shelby County Foster Parent Association and Second Shift. And you can donate to help them by bringing a gift card, new household goods item!

The fun starts at 9:00 AM!