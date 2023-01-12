FacebookTwitterEmail True Stories Book Club Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us as we discuss nonfiction titles.

A tour of key historic sites in America where incidents of political violence have occurred reveals lesser-known points of interest pertaining to each and shares information about how history has been shaped by popular culture and tourism.

LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room

205-444-7747
