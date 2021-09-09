Fall Flower Arranging Class - Ingadi Flower Farm

Chelsea Community Center 11101 Hwy 47, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Learn how to create an amazing fall floral arrangement!

Have you bought flowers and “arranged” them in a vase, only to have them flop all over or just not look right? Through this class, you will learn the tips and tricks to creating a beautiful bouquet arrangement! Then take your arrangement home (over a $30 value!) and proudly display it.

All materials will be supplied, including flowers, foliage, vase, flower food, snips, and instructions.

Registration Required

Cost: $45

Location: Chelsea Community Center

Register at: ingadiflowerfarm.com/events

Info

Crafts, Home & Garden, Workshops
205-831-2581
