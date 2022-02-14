Fall in Love at Vino with a Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu

Celebrate love with a sweet and savory four-course meal! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic prix-fixe menu Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 14. Curated by Owner Al Rabiee, the special menu will feature a four-course menu including canapes, starters, a selection of main courses and dessert - all available dine-in or to-go for $79 per person. Whether celebrating at home or in person, this special menu is sure to make the holiday special. Vino’s regular menu offerings are also available upon request.

Along with the dinner, guests will receive a complimentary rose and white chocolate-covered, moscato-infused strawberries. Each main course item also features a suggested wine pairing available for additional purchase. Vino’s regular menu will be available upon request.

The Valentine’s Prix Fixe Menu is as follows:

CANAPES:

-Chef’s Selection of Mouth-watering Savory Hors D’oeuvres. Served with White Chocolate-covered, Moscato-infused Fresh Strawberries

STARTERS (Select one):

-Persian Roasted Eggplant, Garlic, Mint and Kashk Dip

-Leek and Cauliflower Bisque, Garlic and Herb Croutons

-Bang Bang Cauliflower with Sweet Chili Drizzle

-Warm Spinach Artichoke, Hummus and House Chips

MAIN COURSES (Select one):

-Braised Rosemary Lamb Shank, Moroccan Couscous, Root Veggies and Shallot

Paired with Averaen Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley $14 gl/ $52 btl

-Grouper Farfalle, Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Caper Lemon

Pinot Grigio drizzle

Paired with Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy $10 gl/ $38 btl

-Grilled Salmon Caprese, Local greens, Asparagus

Paired with Crossings Sauvignon Blanc, Australia $11 gl/ $38 btl

-Duroc Pork Scaloppini, Penne, Tomato Basil, Capers

Paired with Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley $15 gl/ $50 btl

DESSERTS:

-Chef’s Selection of Mini-Fritter, Tiramisu and Chocolate Crème Brûlée

To accommodate guests seated on the patio, Vino will provide high-powered heaters, furnaces, a firepit and blankets upon request. For the health and safety of guests and staff, masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking. In order to provide contactless menus, QR codes are available at each table featuring the digital menu. Hand sanitizers are also stationed at tables for guests’ convenience.

Reservations are encouraged. Guests can visit vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make their reservations or place a to-go order.