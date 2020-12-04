Family Fridays: Winter Woodland Exploration

to

Birmingham Botanical Gardens
2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama

Led by Dawn Coleman Lee, Education Activities Specialist

Friday, December 4, 2020 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Barber Alabama Woodlands

$15 child+1 adult | $5 for an additional family member

Open to all ages!

Join us on an exploration of the Barber Alabama Woodlands as we search for and learn more about pinecones. Education Activities Specialist, Dawn Lee, will lead families on a guided walk to discover the wonders of nature through the lens of a pinecone. There will be a short storytime with a take home craft using collected pinecones and supplied materials.

