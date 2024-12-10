Family Movie: Abominable
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
(2019, 97min., PG)
After teenage Yi discovers a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and two friends set out on a quest to reunite the creature with his family. However, with a wealthy financier and a zoologist pursuing them, Yi and her friends must stay one step ahead to protect their new friend.
Location: The Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library