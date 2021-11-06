Family Portrait Day

Nov. 6: Family Portrait Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule a 15-minute family portrait session at North Shelby Library for pictures to be taken by an amateur photographer. Sessions are free, and digital files of the pictures will be emailed. By appointment only. For more information, call Vanessa at 205-439-5504 or email vwarner@shelbycounty-al.org.

