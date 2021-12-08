Family Storytime

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Registration required. Ideal for Pre-K.

A story program ideal for Pre-K with caregivers nearby. Stories, songs, finger plays, and fun make up a lively 30-minute program. We are pleased to be able to partner with Heardmont Park to offer an outdoor socially distanced in person option to our patrons, weather permitting. If weather is too cold or wet, we will instead hold the program virtually through Zoom. Be sure to provide a contact email @ registration. Register using our online calendar at northshelbylibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.

