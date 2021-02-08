Family Trivia: Detective Pikachu

All ages. Registration required and opens two weeks in advance. Please note: This is not a live event!

February 27 is Pokémon Day! Celebrate early and compete in our Detective Pikachu family trivia via Kahoot! If you need to brush up, check out Detective Pikachu from the library beforehand! Designate one family member to select answers on your device while the whole family guesses. The winner will receive a gift card prize! Include an email address at registration so we can send a game link. The link will be accessible for 24 hours from the start time.