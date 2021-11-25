Feast with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille this Thanksgiving

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille on Thursday, Nov. 25 2021 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with its dine-in or to-go feast options. In addition to its full dinner menu, guests can enjoy seasonal favorites from Perry’s at home or in person with an individual Thanksgiving dinner or family-style feast.

For only $45 per person, guests can order the individual Thanksgiving dinner, starting with a choice of the Butternut Squash Soup or Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette. This is followed by Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast with Pan Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage and Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. For dessert, guests can add an individual serving of Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Ginger Snap Crust, vanilla cream and salted caramel drizzle for a flavorful finish ($8). The individual Thanksgiving feast options are available for dine-in or to-go. In addition, an entree plate for children age 12 and under is available for $15. This plate will include the Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy and all of the traditional sides.

Perry’s is also offering a pre-order Thanksgiving dinner option to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home for $139. This family-style meal will include either the Butternut Squash Soup or Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette. The Thanksgiving table’s centerpieces includes sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage and Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. Pumpkin Cheesecake for four or more can be added for an additional $20 (50 percent off regular menu price), and the 3-lb. Encrusted Prime Rib can be added for an additional $129 (sides not included). If ordering the 3-lb Encrusted Prime Rib alone, it is $169 (sides not included).

Guests can preorder this Thanksgiving spread to-go beginning Thursday, Nov. 18 at Perry's Online Ordering. Family-style or individual Thanksgiving dinners can be picked up Nov. 23-25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to close. Pickup temperatures are as follows: Heat & Eat (cold) – Nov. 23-25; Ready to Eat: (hot) – Nov. 25. Tax plus a 15 percent handling fee is applied to to-go food purchases. No gratuity is necessary. Reservations for Thanksgiving Day are encouraged and can be made online at www.perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597. Perry’s Senior Menu and 3-Courses for $45 Menu are not available on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com. Follow Perry’s Steakhouse on Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysSteakhouse).