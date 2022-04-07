Fiction Addiction Book Discussion Group
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Join us as we discuss Patti Callahan's Surviving Savannah. When Savannah history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the steamship Pulaski, she's shocked. The ship sank after a boiler explosion in 1838, and the wreckage was just discovered, 180 years later. Register to attend virtually. Registration is not required to attend in person. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2