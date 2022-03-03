Fiction Addiction Book Group

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us in person or on Zoom as we discuss Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me. We all have stories we never tell. Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Join us in a lively discussion of The Last Thing He Told Me. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Group - 2022-03-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Group - 2022-03-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fiction Addiction Book Group - 2022-03-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fiction Addiction Book Group - 2022-03-03 10:00:00 ical