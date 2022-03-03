Fiction Addiction Book Group

Join us in person or on Zoom as we discuss Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me. We all have stories we never tell. Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Join us in a lively discussion of The Last Thing He Told Me. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2