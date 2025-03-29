Fido Fest
to
The Summit Birmingham 214 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the 8th annual Fido Fest! 🐶🐾 This pet-friendly celebration of our four-legged friends brings together local vendors and community partners for a day filled with loads of fun.
What to Expect:
- Adoptions with Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Pet Fashion Show – To enter, select the registration add-on to your ticket in Eventbrite
- Local Pet-Friendly Vendors with treats, accessories & more
- Live Music by The Onlys and AMP'D ENTERTAINMENT
- Photo ops & giveaways
- Food trucks & drinks for both humans & pups
- And more to be announced!
All well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome!
Tickets are FREE! We can't wait to see you there!
Swag bags available at check-in while supplies last.