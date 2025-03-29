Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the 8th annual Fido Fest! 🐶🐾 This pet-friendly celebration of our four-legged friends brings together local vendors and community partners for a day filled with loads of fun.

What to Expect:

- Adoptions with Greater Birmingham Humane Society

- Pet Fashion Show – To enter, select the registration add-on to your ticket in Eventbrite

- Local Pet-Friendly Vendors with treats, accessories & more

- Live Music by The Onlys and AMP'D ENTERTAINMENT

- Photo ops & giveaways

- Food trucks & drinks for both humans & pups

- And more to be announced!

All well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome!

Tickets are FREE! We can't wait to see you there!

Swag bags available at check-in while supplies last.