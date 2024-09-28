Fiesta, Alabama's largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is excited to announce its highly anticipated 22nd annual festival. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 28th from noon to 8 pm at Birmingham’s Linn Park.

Tickets to Fiesta 2024 are $12 online and children ages 12 and under are free. Event attendees are urged to buy tickets before the event at fiestabham.com. Donations to the Fiesta Scholarship Fund are encouraged at the event.

The festival provides family-friendly fun for all ages. While the largest crowd can be found in front of the main music stage, Fiesta offers a wide assortment of activities, from storytelling to wrestling exhibitions. Music, dance, performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin food as well as community and health-related resources are all part of the event.