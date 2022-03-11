Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch

OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Homewood Public Library present Film Classics, "Sunset Blvd". An aging silent film queen (Gloria Swanson) refuses to accept that her stardom has ended. She hires a young screenwriter (William Holden) to help set up her movie comeback. The screenwriter believes he can manipulate her, but zoom finds out he is wrong. His ambivalence about their relationship and her unwillingness to let go leads to a situation of violence, madness and death. You may bring a brown bag lunch to enjoy during the movie. Free, and no registration is required.