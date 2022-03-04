Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch
to
Homewood Library 1721 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Homewood Library presents "Double Indemnity" (1944). A Los Angeles insurance rep (Fred MacMurray) lets an alluring housewife (Barbara Stanwyck) seduce him into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder that arouses the suspicion of his college (Edward G. Robinson). You may bring a brown bag lunch to enjoy during the movie if you like. Free event and no registration is required.
Info
Homewood Library 1721 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film