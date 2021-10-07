First Thursday Fiction Book Group
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Join us as we discuss Bernadine Evaristo's Booker Prize winning novel, "Girl, Woman, Other."
Our book groups are a fun way to delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others! Refreshments included.
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
AGE GROUP: Adults
LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room
Info
Library