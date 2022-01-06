First Thursday Fiction Book Group

Join us in person or on Zoom as we discuss The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Join in on the discussion of the fascinating novel The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. New York Times best-selling author Benedict joins with Murray, a four-time NAACP Image Award Nominee for Outstanding Fiction, to re-imagine the story of Belle da Costa Greene, hired by J.P. Morgan as his personal librarian to curate rare manuscripts, books, and artwork for the new Pierpont Morgan Library. But she has a secret: as the daughter of Harvard's first Black graduate, she is passing as white. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2