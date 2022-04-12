Food Entrepreneur Conference

The Conference is focused on providing the tools needed for aspiring food entrepreneurs to succeed. Learn about regulatory requirements, food labeling, business planning and marketing basics. Hear "real-life" stories told by the people who have been through it already. Get information, inspiration and get started on your own food business.

EC2022 will be presented virtually through Zoom. Registration is $50. You can register using the QR code (attached) or at www.aces.edu/go/FEC2022 After you register you will receive via email the link and password to log into the Zoom Room to attend the Conference. If you have questions or difficulty please call Christy at 205-217-6495.