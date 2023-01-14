Free Basic Crochet Lessons

Learn the basic stitches required for crochet.

Learn from an expert! Come with yarn and crochet hooks ready to learn the basics of the crochet and start your new craft! When you are done with the class, join us for Purl on the Plaza from 1 pm to 5 pm. For questions, call 205-444-7820.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

LOCATION: Plaza