Free Basic Crochet Lessons

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Learn the basic stitches required for crochet.

Learn from an expert! Come with yarn and crochet hooks ready to learn the basics of the crochet and start your new craft! When you are done with the class, join us for Purl on the Plaza from 1 pm to 5 pm. For questions, call 205-444-7820.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

LOCATION: Plaza

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Free Basic Crochet Lessons - 2023-01-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Basic Crochet Lessons - 2023-01-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Basic Crochet Lessons - 2023-01-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Basic Crochet Lessons - 2023-01-14 11:00:00 ical