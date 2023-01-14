Free Basic Knitting Lessons

Learn from an expert! Come with yarn and knitting needles ready to learn the basics of the knit stitch and start knitting! When you are done with the class, join us for Purl on the Plaza from 1 pm to 5 pm. For questions, call 205-444-7820.

Visit hovoerlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

LOCATION: Plaza Reading Room